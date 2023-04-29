Cleveland Browns select Buckeye Luke Wypler with penultimate pick in 2023 NFL Draft

With their second-to-last pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected center Luke Wypler out of Ohio State with the No. 190 overall selection.

Wypler was an honorable mention All-Big Ten Conference selection as a 13-game starter.

He was a projected second or third-round pick, giving the Browns a steal with their sixth-round selection.

The Ohio State center provides a big boost to the depth of the O-Line.

Wypler is the second Buckeyes player to be drafted by the Browns this year, with the team selecting fellow offensive lineman Dawand Jones. It marks the first time since 1965 the Browns have selected multiple Ohio State players in the same draft.

So far the Browns have added six other players to the roster through this draft, selecting wide receiver Cedric Tillman and defensive tackle Siaki Ika in the third round, defensive end Isaiah McGuire and offensive tackle Dawand Jones in the fourth round, and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and cornerback Cameron Mitchell in the fifth round.

The Browns have just one more selection in this year’s draft, holding the No. 229 pick in the seventh round.

