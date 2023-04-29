Cleveland Browns select cornerback Cameron Mitchell with No. 142 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Keeping the momentum going after just holding a pick two selections prior, the Cleveland Browns selected cornerback Cameron Mitchell out of Northwestern with the No. 142 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He led his team with 19 pass breakups.

Mitchell could be the much-needed answer to their slot cornerback needs. Greg Newsome II played a lot of the year in the slot, but felt misused. His last two seasons were spent playing outside, Mitchell's experience at nickel from his 2020 season could make him a perfect fit for Cleveland if he can get up to NFL speed.

Newsome reacted to the pick Saturday afternoon, showing his excitement to be reunited with a good friend.

NOOOO WAYYY LFGGGGGGG GO BROWNS — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) April 29, 2023

So far the Browns have added five other players to the roster through this draft, selecting wide receiver Cedric Tillman and defensive tackle Siaki Ika in the third round, defensive end Isaiah McGuire and offensive tackle Dawand Jones in the fourth round and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the fifth round.

RELATED: Cleveland Browns add QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson with No. 140 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Browns will begin to wrap their draft up, holding just two more picks—one in the sixth round and the other in the seventh. Should they make either of them or opt to trade them away remains to be seen.Here are the remaining picks the Browns hold: