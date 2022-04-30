Cleveland Browns select CB Martin Emerson from Mississippi State in the 2022 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS — The Browns have selected cornerback Martin Emerson as the 68th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Emerson went to Mississippi State in 2019 as a three-star recruit. In 2021, he started 12 games and completed 50 tackles—three for loss and three pass breakups.

While the Browns were expected to draft a wide receiver, pass rusher or interior defender with their first pick—three areas of need for Cleveland—the organization opted to add another corner to the roster.

General manager Andrew Berry said last year before the 2021 NFL Draft that "you can never have enough corners" and he stood by that statement in this year's draft.

The Browns new corner said that he's excited to be headed to Cleveland and hopes to bring his versatility to the table as one of his greatest strengths, but also thinks his 6'2", 201-pound frame will help as well.

"Bring a little size, bring some physicality, just bring everything I've got," Emerson said. "Excited to be a part of that room."

Emerson will join recently locked-down corner Denzel Ward, who was signed to a 5-year, $100.5 million contract extension, Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams, Troy Hill, A.J. Green and Herb Miller in the cornerbacks room.

The Browns have two more picks in the third round Friday night.

