Cleveland Browns select DE Isaiah Thomas from Oklahoma in 2022 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS — The Browns have selected DE Isaiah Thomas from Oklahoma as the 223rd pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Thomas is a four-star recruit out of Oklahoma who was a second-team all conference pick as a senior. He recorded 38 tackles, 11.5 for loss with eight sacks and had four pass breakups with three forced fumbles in 12 starts.

He's the third pick out of Oklahoma the Browns have selected this year following defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey and wide receiver Mike Woods.

The 6'5", 266-pound edge rusher is the second player the Browns added to address their pass-rushing needs after taking defensive end Alex Wright in the third round of the draft.

Pick Recap:



2nd Round (No. 44) —Traded down to Texans

—Traded down to Texans 3rd Round (No. 68) — CB Martin Emerson

— CB Martin Emerson 3rd Round (No. 78) — DE Alex Wright

— DE Alex Wright 3rd Round (No. 99) — WR David Bell

— WR David Bell 4th Round (No. 108) — DT Perrion Winfrey

— DT Perrion Winfrey 4th Round (No. 118) — Traded down to Vikings

— Traded down to Vikings 4th Round (No. 124) — Kicker Cade York

— Kicker Cade York 5th Round (No. 156) — RB Jerome Ford

— RB Jerome Ford 6th Round (No. 202) — WR Mike Woods

— WR Mike Woods 7th Round (No. 223) — DE Isaiah Thomas

— DE Isaiah Thomas 7th Round (No. 246) — TBD — Via Buffalo Bills

Trades



CB Troy Hill heading to LA Rams

