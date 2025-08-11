Cleveland Browns sign 2 cornerbacks

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Cleveland Browns are making roster moves on Monday, including signing two cornerbacks and waiving two players.

The Browns signed Christian Holmes and Darius Rush.

Holmes is in his third NFL season and was originally drafted by Washington in the seventh round in 2022.

He played in 30 games with the Commanders.

Rush was drafted by Indianapolis in the fifth round in 2023.

He played five games with the Steelers.

The Browns also waived wide receiver Mentor native Luke Floriea with an injury designation and tackle Roy Mbaeteka.

From Mentor to Kent to Berea, Browns rookie WR Luke Floriea's journey is all Ohio

RELATED: 'Couldn't have written it any better': Mentor native, Kent State grad Luke Floriea eager to play for Browns

Cleveland designated tackle Kilian Zierer as the team's international player.

