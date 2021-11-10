Watch
Cleveland Browns sign 2 to practice squad

David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns cornerback Herb Miller (29) walks off the field injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Posted at 3:24 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 15:24:10-05

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have signed two players to their practice squad.

Cleveland announced they signed cornerback Herb Miller and running back Dexter Williams.

Miller was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. He has played three games for the Browns this season.

Williams was drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.

Before joining the Browns, he spent time on the Giants’ and Packers’ practice squad this season.

The Browns also designated linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to return from injured reserve, and placed center Nick Harris on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

