Browns designate LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah for return from injured reserve

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have designated linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah for return from the injured/reserve list.

Owusu-Koramoah sustained a high ankle sprain in his right ankle near the end of the Week 6 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski called the injury "significant" at the time and said that Owusu-Koramoah would miss "weeks," with the team placing him on IR on Oct. 19.

Owusu-Koramoah was eligible to return this week after missing three games, due to the rules that were modified last season. Before last season, players who were placed on IR would have been required to miss a minimum of six weeks worth of practice and eight weeks worth of games.

Stefanski said with Owusu-Koramoah being designated for return, they will monitor him this week and see if he is ready to be activated. They'll have 21 days to activate him after designating him for return.

The following #Browns players will not practice today:



Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, knee)

Myles Garrett (foot)

Malik Jackson (ankle)

Jarvis Landry (knee)

Takk McKinley (groin) — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 10, 2021

Teams are once again allowed to return an unlimited number of players from IR this season when before they would have been limited to two players per year.

While Owusu-Koramoah is gearing up for a return, Stefanski said that running back Kareem Hunt isn't quite ready and will not be designated for return this week. Hunt was placed on IR at the same time as Owusu-Koramoah with a non-contact calf injury.

In additional roster moves, the Browns signed running back Dexter Williams and Herb Miller to the practice squad.

Miller was waived by the Browns Monday. He was signed to the active roster on Oct. 29 from the practice squad after playing on special teams for the Browns in Week 6 and Week 7. After clearing waivers, he returned to the Browns practice squad Wednesday.

Williams comes to the Browns from the New York Giants' practice squad after being waived on Monday.

