Browns place Kareem Hunt, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns made several roster moves in order to address the slew of injuries on the team Tuesday.

Running back Kareem Hunt and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah have been placed on the Reserve/Injured list after sustaining “significant” injuries during Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Hunt went down with a non-contact calf injury in the fourth quarter, carted into the locker room after medical staff helped to keep him upright as he left the field. The running back could not put weight on his right leg and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Owusu-Koramoah left the field late in the game Sunday. The injury occurred after a slew of other injuries and in garbage time minutes of an already-lost game, so it nearly flew under the radar, but Stefanski confirmed after the game that he sustained a high ankle sprain in his right ankle.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that both Hunt and Owusu-Koramoah were expected to miss “weeks” of time, specifically saying Hunt would miss at least three weeks.

After being placed on IR, Hunt and Owusu-Koramoah will be out for at least three weeks.

Both players will be eligible to return, if healthy, after three weeks with the rules that were modified last season. Before last season, players who were placed on IR would have been required to miss a minimum of six weeks worth of practice and eight weeks worth of games.

Teams are once again allowed to return an unlimited number of players from IR this season when before they would have been limited to two players per year.

In moves corresponding to placing Hunt on IR, the Browns signed running back John Kelly to the active roster from the practice squad.

Kelly has appeared in eight career games, recording 83 yards on 30 carries and two receptions for 27 yards. He was a standout in training camp and the Browns preseason games and has spent the entire 2021 season on the practice squad.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

RELATED: Kareem Hunt, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah expected to miss 'weeks' with injuries

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.