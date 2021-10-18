Kareem Hunt, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah expected to miss 'weeks' with injuries

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a rash of injuries to their roster, with three players having MRIs after Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals to determine the severity of those injuries.

Running back Kareem Hunt is expected to miss at least three games, if not more, with a calf injury.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the ballpark range is around four to six weeks, but that is to be determined. With Hunt missing at least three weeks, he's likely to be placed on the injured reserve list.

Hunt went down with a non-contact calf injury in the fourth quarter, carted into the locker room after medical staff helped to keep him upright as he left the field. The running back could not put weight on his right leg and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Offensive lineman Joel Bitonio said he spoke to Hunt after the game and said he was disappointed to go down the way he did and that losing Hunt is a big hit to the team.

"He just wants to win so bad," Bitonio said. "I really do feel like he represents how the Cleveland Browns want to play football and to see him go down is unfortunate."

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is also expected to miss multiple weeks, according to Stefanski. He was determined to have a high ankle sprain.

Owusu-Koramoah left the field late in the game Sunday. The injury occurred after a slew of other injuries and in garbage time minutes of an already-lost game, so it nearly flew under the radar, but Stefanski confirmed after the game that he sustained a right ankle injury.

Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah and Hunt's injuries were to determined to be "significant" after MRIs were conducted.

The Browns are expected to make roster moves to address Hunt and Owusu-Koramoah's injuries.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield also sustained an injury during the game and the team will gather information on his injury over the next few days to determine his status, Stefanski said.

Mayfield took another hit to his left shoulder Sunday, which was already injured with a partially torn labrum from Week 2. Mayfield was playing through it, in a harness, when he was sacked by Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt. After the hit, he entered the medical tent on the sideline, and after leaving and heading back in multiple times, Mayfield put on his helmet and returned to the game.

After the game, Mayfield said his left shoulder dislocated on the hit and then later popped in and out on a non-contact play later in the game after he returned to the field.

"It feels like s***," Mayfield said of his shoulder after the game, coming to the press conference in a sling. But when asked if he'd be able to play on Thursday, Mayfield answered with a firm "absolutely."

Stefanski also said that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be monitored this week for a shoulder injury that temporarily sidelined him Sunday.

Beckham was seen on the sideline in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals grabbing at his shoulder. After staff worked on the shoulder, Beckham appeared to be rearing up to enter the game again, putting on his helmet—but shortly after went into the medical tent to be evaluated. He left the medical tent with trainers and headed back into the locker room for further evaluation. He was ruled as questionable to return but came back in the third quarter.

The Browns had already been dealing with the loss of running back Nick Chubb, who was sidelined Sunday with a calf injury. Stefanski said the injury is tough so he's sure if he'll be ready to play Thursday, but would not rule him out just yet and said Chubb is "progressing" through his injury.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry was designated for return from the injured reserve after suffering an MCL sprain in Week 2, but was not activated for Sunday's matchup.

Both of the Browns offensive tackles, right tackle Jack Conklin and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., were sidelined Sunday. Wills has been dealing with an ankle injury since Week 1 and Conklin suffered a knee injury against the Chargers.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

