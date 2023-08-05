Cleveland Browns sign CB Gavin Heslop and T Derrick Kelly II

The Cleveland Browns updated their roster Saturday, adding a cornerback and offensive tackle.

Heslop, who stands 6 foot tall and 195 pounds, will play cornerback. He joined the NFL when he was signed by the Seahawks in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. He's had three career games and been on practice squads for both the Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers.

Kelly II, who stands 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 320 pounds, will play offensive tackle. He was signed by the New Orleans Saints in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. He's had seven career games with the Saints and the New York Giants. During the 2022 season, he was on the Saints' practice squad. He's also played in the XFL for the San Antonia Brahmas.

