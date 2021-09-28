Cleveland Browns sign CB Herb Miller to practice squad; release TE Jordan Franks

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have signed cornerback Herb Miller to their practice squad. The team released tight-end Jordan Franks to make room for Miller.

Miller, standing at 6 feet, 1 inch, is a first-year player who was originally signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

He spent the first two weeks of this season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad.

Miller ended last year with three tackles, his first career interception and two special team shops.

As a Miramar, Florida native, he attended Florida Atlantic, where he appeared in 50 games and finished his four-year career with 103 tackles, 16 pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

