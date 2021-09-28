Watch
Cleveland Browns sign CB Herb Miller to practice squad; release TE Jordan Franks

Winslow Townson/AP
A Cleveland Browns helmet is seen before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Browns Steelers Football
Posted at 12:10 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 12:10:05-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have signed cornerback Herb Miller to their practice squad. The team released tight-end Jordan Franks to make room for Miller.

Miller, standing at 6 feet, 1 inch, is a first-year player who was originally signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

He spent the first two weeks of this season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad.

Miller ended last year with three tackles, his first career interception and two special team shops.

As a Miramar, Florida native, he attended Florida Atlantic, where he appeared in 50 games and finished his four-year career with 103 tackles, 16 pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
