Cleveland Browns sign tackle Alex Taylor to active roster

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns made some roster moves on Sunday.

Cleveland signed tackle Alex Taylor to their active roster from the practice squad.

Taylor was signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

He was appeared in one NFL game from the Browns his rookie season and has been a member of the practice squad for the past two seasons.

The Browns also signed safety Adrian Colbert to their practice squad.

Colbert is in his fifth NFL season. He was a seventh-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.

He has appeared in 37 career games with 22 starts.

Colbert has recorded 98 tackles, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

On the COVID-19 front, the team activated guard Wyatt Teller from their COVID-19/reserve list and placed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on it.

