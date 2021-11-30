Watch
Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin placed on injured reserve, ending his season

Gail Burton/AP
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin, center, stumbles as he walks off the field with medical staff after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Jack Conklin
Posted at 3:29 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 15:29:42-05

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns right tackle Jack Conklin has been placed on injured reserve, officially ending his season.

Conklin injured his knee during the first quarter of the Baltimore Ravens game.

He was making his return from injury after having been sidelined for three weeks with a dislocated elbow sustained in the Halloween game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was placed on the injured reserve list on Nov. 6 and was activated from the list on Saturday.

According to NFL rules, if a player is placed on injured reserve for a second time in a season, they are officially out for the remainder of the season.

The Browns also signed guard Hjalte Froholdt and defensive end Joe Jackson to their practice squad.

Running back Brian Hill was released from the team's practice squad.

