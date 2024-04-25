Cleveland Browns take over gym class at Elmwood Elementary School

As a part of the Cleveland Browns' Gym Class Takeovers, the team attended Elmwood Elementary School's gym class and gave students a fun-filled day of instruction focused on football.

The team went to the elementary school on Wednesday, and students with good or improved attendance were able to participate in learning football skills, contests and non-contact games.

These Gym Class Takeovers are an extension of the Browns Flag In-Schools program, which helps increase student engagement and improve physical education in schools.

The program was launched during the 2023-2024 school year and encompasses 109 elementary schools throughout the state.