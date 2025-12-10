Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cleveland Browns teach importance of attendance through football clinic

The Cleveland Browns visited Buhrer Dual Language Academy on Tuesday to teach students about the importance of attendance.
The Cleveland Browns visited Buhrer Dual Language Academy on Tuesday to teach students about the importance of attendance through a football clinic.

Rookie RB Dylan Sampson and TE Harold Fannin Jr. guided students through skill stations and flag football games. The kids also got t-shirts and were able to sit and talk with the players.

This is all part of the Browns' Stay in the Game partnership. The Cleveland Browns Foundation, in partnership with Meijer, also gave the district a $2,500 grant to support things that keep kids in school.

