Cleveland Browns trade down, send 44th pick to Houston Texans

LAS VEGAS — The Cleveland Browns have traded their 44th overall pick to the Houston Texans in the second night of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The #Browns have traded the No. 44 overall pick in the 2022 #NFLDraft to the Houston Texans. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 30, 2022

By doing so, the Browns have picked up three additional picks in the third and fourth rounds.

The Browns now have the following additional picks:

3rd Round (68th overall)

4th Round (108th overall)

4th Round (124th overall)

The terms of our trade with the Texans pic.twitter.com/1wIy6Hkg0B — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 30, 2022

The No. 44 overall pick would have been Cleveland's first in the 2022 NFL Draft, but they'll now hold off a little longer before making their first selection.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.