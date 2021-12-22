Watch
SportsBrowns

Actions

Cleveland Browns waive punter Jamie Gillan

items.[0].image.alt
Terrance Williams/AP
FILE - Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. The Browns placed Gillan and starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. on the reserve-COVID-19 list on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in advance of Sunday's key matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, file)
Browns-Virus Outbreak Football
Posted at 9:44 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 09:44:38-05

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have released punter Jamie Gillan from the team, according to a league source.

Gillan was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cleveland Browns on May 3, 2019.

During his time in Cleveland, he was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 2 in 2019 and Special Teams Player of the Month for September 2019.

Nicknamed "The Scottish Hammer" by his high school football coach, he was the only undrafted rookie to make the Browns's initial 53-man roster in 2019.

Former Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt will replace Gillan.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · W · Sat 8/14 · 7:00 PM at Jacksonville Jaguars (23-13)
WEEK 2 · W · Sun 8/22 · 1:00 PM vs. New York Giants (17-13)
WEEK 3 · W · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (19-10)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · L ·Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (33-29)

WEEK 2 · W · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (31-21)

WEEK 3 · W · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (26-6)

WEEK 4 · W · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (14-7)

WEEK 5 · L· Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (47-42)

WEEK 6 · L· Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (37-14)

WEEK 7 · W · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (17-14)

WEEK 8 · L · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (15-10)

WEEK 9 · W · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (41-16)

WEEK 10 · L · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (45-7)

WEEK 11 · W · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (13-10)

WEEK 12 · L · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (16-10)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

WEEK 15 · Dec. 18/19 · TBD Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)