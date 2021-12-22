Cleveland Browns waive punter Jamie Gillan

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have released punter Jamie Gillan from the team, according to a league source.

Gillan was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cleveland Browns on May 3, 2019.

During his time in Cleveland, he was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 2 in 2019 and Special Teams Player of the Month for September 2019.

Nicknamed "The Scottish Hammer" by his high school football coach, he was the only undrafted rookie to make the Browns's initial 53-man roster in 2019.

Former Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt will replace Gillan.

