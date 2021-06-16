'Cleveland's where I want to be': Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward hopeful for longterm future with Browns

CLEVELAND — Just before taking the field for mandatory minicamp practice in Berea Tuesday afternoon, Browns running back Nick Chubb and cornerback Denzel Ward shed some light on their hopes for the future as both stars face the possibility of contract extensions.

Chubb, 25, is in the final year of his four-year rookie contract while Ward, 24, recently had his fifth-year option picked up by the Browns. Long-term extensions are on the table for both players, who both said the conversations surrounding those potential contracts are underway between their agents and the organization.

While those conversations continue to develop there's one thing Chubb knows for sure.

"Cleveland drafted me however many years ago it was, trusted me and put their faith in me to come here and help build this culture of this team I have been a part of it," Chubb said. "Cleveland is where I want to be and I hope everything can work out in that direction.”

Ward shared a similar sentiment.

“Perfect world, I would definitely want to be a Brown for my entire career," Ward said. "The team that drafted me. The team that believed in me coming out of college and I take a lot of pride and respect into that. Just want to give my all to this team. It's definitely a place I want to be. I enjoy being a Cleveland Brown and giving them everything I got.”

The Browns and general manager Andrew Berry have a lot of decisions ahead of them in regards to the future of the team, but neither Chubb nor Ward plan to give the team any doubt as to their dedication when it comes to being explosive, reliable playmakers at their respective positions.

"I still wanted to come in and work on my craft, work on my game, get with the guys, continue to learn the playbook and continue to run the plays," Ward said of his decision to get to work in Berea early by attending the voluntary OTAs. "I feel like I got a head start coming into this minicamp, and once we get back, going into camp."

Chubb, as should be expected, kept his answer regarding the focus his offseason work short and sweet.

“Bigger, faster, stronger.”

Both Chubb and Ward will continue putting in the work as they head into the next two days of the Browns' mandatory minicamp, taking place June 15-17.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.