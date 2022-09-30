Consistency is key: Browns QB Jacoby Brissett growth noticed by teammates and coaches early in the season

BEREA, Ohio — As the Cleveland Browns get ready to face the Atlanta Falcons, they spoke about their team's confidence and pieces falling into place with quarterback Jacoby Brissett after practice on Thursday afternoon.

"He is really is really good with the football, makes good decisions and throws it accurately," said offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. "I think our system does benefit him and allows us to use him under center, play-action and things that suit his play style. Playing really well right now. Just want to keep maintaining that consistency."

Coming off of a 29-17 win against the Pittsburg Steelers last week at FirstEnergy, there were some miscommunications between players in the first half.

The team changed their perspective going into the final two quarters of play, with consistency being the main focus from Brissett.

"We are just looking for consistent play each week," said Van Pelt. "I don't really put ceilings or bottoms on anybody. You just come out and play, and we will go from there... I never like to make eye contact when guys are playing well so we just keep it at that, and we just keep doing what we are doing to stay consistent."

Browns WR Amari Cooper mentioned Brissett power's of taking command of the offense and leading the team.

"He communicates extremely well throughout the course of the week, just wanting a clear understanding of how I might look at some things, and how he looks at some things in regards to the routes that we have and stuff like that. He really goes about his business the right way in terms of preparation.”

The offensive coordinator has seen the relationship between Brissett and Cooper grow during the first three games of the season, noticing continuing conversations.

"I think it is a lot of discussions off the field, in the meeting rooms, on the practice field and off to the side during special teams period where they are getting the extra work," said Van Pelt. "That is what good players do when they get together."

Van Pelt also noticed that the team is becoming comfortable in their ability to trust Brissett's play calls and where he contributes his input on game plans.

"There are things that each day and each meeting that he will make a suggestion. We run it up the chain," said Van Pelt. "If there is something that the quarterback, no matter who it is, sees and likes, generally the coach is going to say, 'OK, let's get that going.'"

Kick-off for Sunday's game will be at 1:00 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

