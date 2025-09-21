Cramping sidelines Browns CB Greg Newsome II in game against Packers

CLEVELAND — For the second week in a row, a Browns cornerback was sidelined midgame due to cramping, with Greg Newsome II the latest case in the game against the Green Bay Packers.

In the third quarter, before a Packers offensive play, Newsome was seen waving to the sideline. Before the Packers snapped the ball, Newsome was down on the field. Trainers came out to attend to Newsome and the cornerback walked off the field with them.

Newsome left the game briefly, listed as questionable to return with cramping.

The Browns treated Newsome, and he was able to return to the game before the fourth quarter.

Sunday's game was a warm one, around 80 degrees, the Browns' second straight game with toasty temperatures, causing players to leave with cramping.

In Week 2 against the Ravens, cornerback Denzel Ward left the game with cramping. He, however, was unable to return to the game after leaving.