Cuyahoga County addresses potential relocation of Browns Stadium in letter to Haslams

Sunday afternoon, Cuyahoga County wrote a letter to Jimmy and Dee Haslam, addressing its desire to keep the Browns Stadium in Cleveland.

There has been an ongoing conversation concerning the location of the Browns Stadium; so far, the options are a proposed dome stadium in Brook Park versus its current location on the water.

In its letter to the Haslam's, the county said the proposed stadium in Brook Park is illogical fiscally for Cuyahoga County residents and taxpayers. It said any proposal that would create a financial risk cannot be considered.

The county said it has seen billions of dollars in investment into Downtown Cleveland and said a renovation to the downtown stadium will help with future lakefront development.

"We acknowledge this transformational investment is about more than just dollars and cents. The stadium is more than just a venue," the county said in its letter. "The team represents the heart and soul of Northeast Ohio and reinforces our community's identity and pride. Browns fans have a deep-rooted emotional connection to the team's rich history in Downtown Cleveland."

After the county released its letter to the Haslams, Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin released a statement agreeing that keeping the stadium downtown would boost the city's civic and economic future.

"Maintaining the Browns' stadium at the core of our central business district is absolutely critical—not merely for sports, but for the economic vitality and communal spirit of our city. A downtown stadium is a powerhouse for local businesses, a catalyst for job creation, and a significant boost to our city's energy and appeal. The Browns are an integral part of Cleveland's identity, drawing both visitors and residents to our downtown, and their presence is indispensable for the growth and vibrancy of our community. I look forward to working with our partners at the County, here at City Hall, and the Browns front office to keep the Browns where they belong - right here in Cleveland."