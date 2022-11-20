David Njoku returns for game against Bills in Detroit

DETROIT — The Cleveland Browns are nearing kickoff for their game against the Buffalo Bills inside Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, and they'll do so with their star tight end back on the field.

David Njoku has been sidelined for the past three weeks with a high ankle sprain sustained in the game against the Baltimore Ravens but returned to practice earlier this week. Njoku worked through two straight days of practice and was listed as questionable for the game on Friday.

Just before kickoff, Njoku was cleared to play, marking his return to game action and a welcome sight for the offense who struggled against the Dolphins, particularly in the blocking for the run game that Njoku has become a major part of.

Here are the Browns' inactives for Sunday's game against the Bills:

#Browns inactives:



QB Kellen Mond

CB Greg Newsome II

RB Demetric Felton Jr.

S D'Anthony Bell

DE Isaiah Thomas

G Drew Forbes

DT Perrion Winfrey — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 20, 2022

Newsome was ruled out Friday after a collision with a teammate in a full-speed portion of the final practice before the road trip left him with a concussion. Winfrey was also ruled out Friday after missing multiple practice sessions with what was listed as a head injury. Bell was ruled out with a concussion sustained in the game against the Dolphins.

For the Bills, heading into the game, safety Jordan Poyer was listed as questionable with an elbow injury. Cornerback Kaiir Elam and fullback Reggie Gilliam were also listed as questionable with an ankle injury and illness, respectively. Defensive end Greg Rousseau and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds were both ruled out of the game on Friday with injuries.

Here are the Bills inactives:



CB Kaiir Elam

CB Tre White

LB Tremaine Edmunds

DE Greg Rousseau

LB AJ Klein

OL Justin Murray

TE Tommy Sweeney

