Dawand Jones to start at left tackle in Sunday's game against Chargers

The Browns are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and will do so with some roster changes.

Last week, Dawand Jones started at left tackle after Jedrick Wills Jr. was ruled out with a knee injury. Despite Wills Jr.'s return this week, Jones will remain starting at left tackle.

This is only his second time playing at left tackle; throughout the 18 previous games he played in, Jones exclusively got work at right tackle.

Additionally, RB D'Onta Foreman has been ruled out for Sunday's game despite not being on the injury report.

The Browns will also be without linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah for at least the next four games after placing him on injured reserve with a neck injury on Saturday.

In Week 8's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, Owusu-Koramoah took a hit and appeared unconscious on the field. Trainers rushed out, and while the linebacker came to, he was immobilized, loaded onto the cart and taken off the field for further evaluation.

On Saturday, it was announced that CB Denzel Ward has been cleared from concussion protocol.

Ward was placed in the protocol after last week's game against the Baltimore Ravens, where he was taken off the field for evaluation for a head injury. Head coach Kevin Stefanski later confirmed Ward had sustained a concussion and was going into the protocol.

Here are today's inactives for the Browns:



QB Bailey Zappe (3QB)

RB D'Onta Foreman

LB Jordan Hicks

T Germain Ifedi

DT Quinton Jefferson