DE Myles Garrett surpasses Clay Matthews Jr. to become Browns all-time sack leader

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have a new all-time sack leader as defensive end Myles Garrett surpassed Browns legend Clay Matthews Jr. against the New England Patriots Sunday.

Garrett earned the record in the first quarter of the game, getting through New England's offensive line to make contact with quarterback Bailey Zappe and force a fumble, which the Browns recovered. Garrett was credited with a sack and forced fumble and after the play was reviewed and the call stood, Garrett's feat was solidified.

The play marked Garrett's 62.5 career sack, passing Matthews' official 62 sacks in 232 games with the franchise.

While the record has officially been broken by Garrett, it doesn't count the 13 sacks that Matthews had in the years before the NFL began recognizing sacks as an official statistic in 1982.

This season, Garrett has notched three total sacks, having been one sack away from the record since Week 2 against the Jets.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.