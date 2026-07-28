Denzel Ward agrees to contract extension with Browns, becomes highest-paid DB in NFL history

CLEVELAND — Denzel Ward was once the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history, setting the market across the league. Now, after agreeing to a contract extension to remain with his hometown team, the Browns have given him that title once again.

Ward and the Browns agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $62.2 million, league sources confirmed on Tuesday.

The contract also comes with $52.3 million guaranteed. With the contract, Ward is once again the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history.

Ward, a five-time Pro Bowl cornerback, played in 15 games last season, recording 39 total tackles, two for loss, with nine passes defended and an interception.

Cleveland will look to Ward to continue being a veteran leader both on defense and across the roster. Ward is tied for third with the most experience in the league, his nine seasons matching punter Corey Bojorquez and surpassed only by quarterback Deshaun Watson's 10 years in the league and fullback Michael Burton's 12 years in the league.

Ward spoke about his goals for 2026 in January during the team's locker cleanout at the end of the season.

"I'm just here to continue to do my role and be the best player, best cornerback in the NFL and on this team and be a leader for this team. And that's what I plan to do," Ward said.

That will be put to the test with a new contract and training camp officially kicking off on Tuesday.