Deshaun Watson accused of sexually assaulting woman in new lawsuit

CLEVELAND — There's more turmoil surrounding Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson after a Texas woman filed a lawsuit Monday accusing Watson of sexually assaulting her during an October 2020 date at her apartment.

According to the lawsuit, the woman, identified only as "Jane Doe," said she met Watson in a bar while he played for the Houston Texans.

She said she and the quarterback exchanged text messages for several months.

According to the lawsuit, in October 2020, Watson came to the woman's apartment for dinner.

That's when the woman said Watson took off his clothes, laid naked on her bed and "aggressively insisted that she massage him."

According to the court filing, the woman rubbed his back, but then Watson grabbed her and sexually assaulted the woman.

Eventually, the lawsuit said, she was able to get free, ran to her dresser, grabbed a "heavy piece of decor for self-defense," and yelled at Watson to get out of her apartment.

The lawsuit said the woman did not report the incident right away because Watson was the Texans quarterback and was a "local celebrity," and she worried how she would be treated.

The woman is represented by attorney Tony Buzbee, who also represented 24 other women who sued Watson, accusing him of sexual harassment or assault during massage appointments while he played in Houston.

In 2022, after his trade to the Browns, Watson settled 23 of the lawsuits and was suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

At the time, Watson maintained his innocence, and two separate Texas grand juries declined criminal charges against him.

"I've always stood on my innocence and always said I've never assaulted anyone or disrespected anyone," Watson said in August 2022.

According to the latest lawsuit, the accuser suffers from panic attacks, nervous breakdowns, depression and anxiety as a result of what happened with Watson.

She's seeking at least $1 million in damages.

In a statement, Buzbee said the lawsuit speaks for itself but that "we intend to pursue this case with the same aggressiveness as we pursued the others," adding that he wants a jury trial in Texas.

We attempted to reach both the Browns and Waston's attorneys for comment on the latest allegations.

So far, neither has responded.