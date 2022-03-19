Deshaun Watson, Browns face split judgment in court of public opinion

CLEVELAND — Last week a Houston grand jury declined to return nine criminal charges against the Browns' newest franchise quarterback.

Deshaun Watson still faces 22 active civil lawsuits from women accusing him of various acts of sexual misconduct during massage therapy appointments. The alleged acts range from groping, inappropriate touching, kissing, and forcing women to perform sexual acts.

“He could still face monetary damages for the claims that were made, if those claims are proven in a civil trial,” said Case Western Reserve University law professor Bryan Adamson.

Outside of court, Adamson said that Watson has a steep public relations mountain to climb and expects that the Browns will make a quick attempt to get in front of it.

“We're going to see a lot of the construction and creation of a narrative around ‘this is all behind him and we are moving forward with our franchise QB and we all should embrace and support,’” said Adamson.

A big part of this situation surrounding Watson is the Browns’ reputation itself.

Those who responded to our poll on Twitter were closely divided on the decision; 48.6% of users are glad the team is acquiring Watson, and 51.4% are not, based on results as of Friday night.

Robyn Lockner is an administrator for the Cleveland Browns Women’s Group on Facebook, which has 6,200 worldwide fans.

“I have women who have been lifelong members in the group, they’re season ticket holders and are done with the Browns,” said Lockner. “Is that [Watson] the face of the Browns? I don't want my grandchildren growing up and that being a mentor.”

Lockner’s sentiments align with fellow group administrator Annastasia Meadors, who lives in Tennessee, but she said there are some women happy about Friday’s announcement in the women’s group.

“The other quarterbacks we've had haven't done it and with Deshaun Watson and his background, they're star-struck,” said Meadors.

