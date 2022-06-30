Watch Now
Deshaun Watson disciplinary hearing ends after 3 days

Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football practice at FirstEnergy Stadium, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 6:28 PM, Jun 30, 2022
CLEVELAND  — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing has ended after three days, a source has confirmed to News 5.

Watson's punishment is now in the hands of the NFL and NFL Players Association's jointly appointed disciplinary officer, Sue L. Robinson.

Jeff Darlington, a reporter with ESPN, said this is a "complicated" situation as there is no precedent set for a case similar to this.

"Well, it is very complicated because of the lack of precedent, not only when it comes to necessarily the alleged misconduct and the allegations up against Deshaun Watson, but also the disciplinary process itself," said Darlington. "As a result, I think there's a lot of mystery for a lot of us as to how this is ultimately going to play out."

Watson recently settled 20 out of 24 lawsuits that had been filed by women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

But with the four remaining cases of the 24 still on the table, there is a chance for a potential heavy suspension which would remain in place until they are resolved. This is a stipulation on his return to play.

It is unknown when Robinson's decision will be made.

