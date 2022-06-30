Deshaun Watson disciplinary hearing ends after 3 days

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing has ended after three days, a source has confirmed to News 5.

#Browns Deshaun Watson's hearing has wrapped. The next step of the process will be disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson's ruling, which should come after post-trial briefs are submitted. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 30, 2022

Watson's punishment is now in the hands of the NFL and NFL Players Association's jointly appointed disciplinary officer, Sue L. Robinson.

Jeff Darlington, a reporter with ESPN, said this is a "complicated" situation as there is no precedent set for a case similar to this.

"Well, it is very complicated because of the lack of precedent, not only when it comes to necessarily the alleged misconduct and the allegations up against Deshaun Watson, but also the disciplinary process itself," said Darlington. "As a result, I think there's a lot of mystery for a lot of us as to how this is ultimately going to play out."

Watson recently settled 20 out of 24 lawsuits that had been filed by women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

Deshaun Watson has settled 20 of 24 civil lawsuits, says attorney

But with the four remaining cases of the 24 still on the table, there is a chance for a potential heavy suspension which would remain in place until they are resolved. This is a stipulation on his return to play.

It is unknown when Robinson's decision will be made.

RELATED: What does the suspension process look like for Deshaun Watson?

