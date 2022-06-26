CLEVELAND — With the discipline hearing set for Tuesday following the 24 lawsuits that were filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the future for him holds a few possibilities.

The $230 million trade acquisition for the Browns will go into the hearing on June 28 with Sue L. Robinson where a decision will be made on his suspension time with the NFL.

Robinson will need to determine a time frame for the number of games he could be suspended for.

During this time, if the final four remaining cases are settled or determined otherwise, a potential indefinite suspension is a possibility when all of the lawsuits are off the table.

Once the time frame has been decided, it is likely Watson will appeal, with the NFL Players Association supporting the decision as he is part of the players union. This will lead to litigation again to re-determine the amount of time he will be suspended.

After it is all said and done, the time will be settled and he will carry out the suspension.

But with the four remaining cases of the 24 still on the table, there is a chance for a potential heavy suspension which would remain in place until they are resolved. This is a stipulation on his return to play.

The last time a player was suspended in the NFL for a violation of the Personal Conduct Policy was in 2018 by Jameis Winston for accusations of sexual harassment. His suspension was for three games.

The keyword is accusations in this decision. One of the final four remaining open lawsuits was filed by Tony Buzbee who represents Ashley Solis, who was the first woman to step forward against Watson.

Her case has been done as both civil and criminal suits.

However, the last time a player was suspended for being charged with assault was back in 2011. Chris Cook was charged with domestic violence while with Minnesota and was suspended for the entire season.

With the difference between both precedents set by prior decisions from the NFL, this leaves the door wide open for potential suspension time for Watson.

The Browns are no strangers to suspensions on their roster as defensive end, Myles Garrett, was given an indefinite suspension in 2019 after removing his helmet and using it as a weapon against Pittsburgh Steeler's quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Following the indefinite suspension in November that year, not even five months later he was reinstated in February 2020.

This does not include the taboo addition of Kareem Hunt in 2019, following TMZ leaking video footage of him kicking and shoving a woman at The 9 in Cleveland in 2018.

Hunt was served an 8-game suspension from the NFL, which he did not appeal, and sat for the first half of the 2019 season.

With questionable off-field decisions by members of the team, the price of winning outweighs the consequences outside of FirstEnergy Stadium.

