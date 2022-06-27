CLEVELAND — Attorney Tony Buzbee has filed the first of “many cases” against the Houston Texans in connection to the alleged behavior of their former quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is now with the Cleveland Browns.

“Today we filed the first case of what will likely be many against the Houston Texans related to Deshaun Watson’s behavior. Suffice it to say, the overwhelming evidence collected indicates that the Houston Texans enabled Watson’s behavior is incredibly damning. We believe the Texans knew or most certainly should have known of Watson’s conduct. Beyond that, we believe the filing speaks for itself.” Tony Buzbee

News 5 received a copy of the lawsuit filed against the Texans, revealing details of Watson’s actions with massage therapists outside of the organization.

The lawsuit claims that there were multiple red flags indicating Watson’s behavior with the internal massage therapy team, Genuine Touch, and the outside massage therapists he encountered.

However, the red flags were ignored and the Texans “enabled” Watson by purchasing hotel memberships, providing massage tables, and Non-Disclosure Agreements for therapists to sign, the lawsuit alleges.

In addition to giving Watson access to NDAs, the Texans also removed a post from the internet which threatened to expose him and his behavior, Buzbee alleges in the lawsuit.

“Despite being actually aware of what can only be described as troubling behavior, the Houston Texans turned a blind eye,” the lawsuit states. “Worse, the Houston Texans organization enabled Watson’s egregious behavior.”

The Houston Texans provided this statement to News 5:

“We are aware of the lawsuit filed against us today. Since March 2021, we have fully supported and complied with law enforcement and the various investigations. We will continue to take the necessary steps to address the allegations against our organization.” Houston Texans

You can read the entire lawsuit in a PDF here.

