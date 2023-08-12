Despite loss, Browns opening drive exemplifies how team could succeed this season

CLEVELAND — After over an hour of waiting for the weather to clear Friday evening, the Cleveland Browns took the field for their preseason game against the Washington Commanders with the starters out almost in full force.

After the defense put together a solid opening drive with cornerback, Mike Ford Jr. and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst combining for a sack, new defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo out there making plays and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah getting a sack for loss as well, Cleveland forced the Commanders to punt.

"We were just having fun. We were just running around, flying around and just enjoying all the fruits of this new defense," Okoronkwo said after the game. "It was just a small, small piece of it. We're getting better every day, we're still trying to perfect the technique that he's teaching us, but that was just a small glimpse of it. We're trying to take it to new heights, so we're going to get back to practice, we're going to work, and we're just going to try to get better."

Quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is gearing up for his first full season as the starting quarterback for the team, took the field and began operating the offense.

The first play of the game for the offense was exactly what has been a standout in practice sessions since the spring—a target from Watson to wide receiver Elijah Moore. The two have a budding connection that has thrived in practice and in private workouts this offseason, and it translated to the field Friday.

"Wanted to get Elijah the ball early, obviously, and do it in a couple different ways, and you know it’s stuff I see in practice every day. So excited to get him out there in front of our fans," head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game.

Moore caught the pass for a six-yard gain, showing that the connection seen in practice holds weight on the field.

Watson then went to a receiver he knows well from his time in Houston, tight end Jordan Akins, connecting with him for a 5-yard gain.

Then, the fun began.

Moore, who has seen time lined up all over the field throughout practice sessions, took a handoff out of the backfield and highlighted the versatility the Browns love from him—rushing up the field for an impressive 18-yard gain.

On the next play, Watson then answered with some versatility of his own, keeping the ball and scrambling for nine yards.

"So much of the focus for us was just operation and getting us in and out and having a good tempo. So, I thought all that was really good. I thought he saw the field really well, made plays with his feet. He was doing a nice job as an operator, and that was really the goal. Get them through the pregame warm-up, get them out of the huddle, get them through the first series there. And I thought he did a nice job," Stefanski said.

Two rushes from running back Demetric Felton combined for an extra 15 yards, and another scramble from Watson for eight yards put Cleveland on the Commanders' 10-yard line.

In the red zone and primed to score, the Browns handed it off to Felton, who ran for six yards on his first attempt, and one yard on his second. On fourth-and-1, with a yard separating the Browns from the end zone, the ball was handed to running back John Kelly Jr., who was tackled for a loss of 4, turning the ball over to Washington.

Now, while the result of the opening offensive drive didn't end it points, it did show off what the team could be capable of this season.

The red zone plays would likely look a lot different with a full roster of starters—particularly one running back named Nick Chubb. Chubb's dominant rushing may have had more success in the red zone handoffs, and the Browns may have converted that overall successful opening drive into points on the board.

Watson's night ended after that one drive, going three-for-three passing for 12 yards, rushing three times for 20 yards and throwing no interceptions. A short but successful outing for the Browns' starting quarterback.

The Browns ultimately lost Friday night's game 17-15 after a missed field goal followed by a late-game rally—but if the opening drive is what the Browns' offense—and defense—regularly looks like this season, they might be able to put something together this year.

QB2 Josh Dobbs agrees.

"We added obviously Elijah this offseason, so to see him come in and make plays, in the backfield, out of the backfield, at receiver, it shows the addition he's going to be to our offense, as well as the other guys," Dobbs said. "Deshaun moved the ball down the field as well. Obviously, we want to punch it in when we get to the one-yard line, but it was good, I know it felt good with that drive to start the game. Especially here at home."

It all, of course, remains to be seen. But it was a start and something for fans to get excited about as the regular season approaches.

