Dino-suit: Browns DE Myles Garrett highlights role as Community Science Ambassador with pre-game threads

CLEVELAND — It's no secret how passionate about science Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is—especially when it comes to dinosaurs. His interest in the field even garnered him a new role with the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. On Sunday ahead of the Browns game against the Buccaneers, Garrett highlighted that role with some custom threads.

This year, Garrett was named the Cleveland Museum of Natural History's first-ever Community Science Ambassador. His goal is to encourage kids to pursue STEM careers and highlight the importance of science.

So with that role in mind, Garrett arrived to the game with some prehistoric pre-game threads. Garrett walked in wearing a custom dinosaur suit from Grayscale, a boutique fashion house, styled by Ashley North.

The suit features dinosaurs including the Tyrannosaurus rex, Stegosaurus, Triceratops and Pterosaurs, among others.

