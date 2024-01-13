DirecTV, Tegna reach agreement ahead of Browns playoff game against Texans

After a week of worry from Browns fans, DirecTV and Tegna have reached an agreement.

This means anyone with DirecTV can now stream Saturday's playoff game.

The two companies reached a multi-year retransmission consent agreement, and all 64 of Tegna's stations will be restored to DirecTV, according to a joint release from them.

DirecTV will start restoring all NBC affiliates ahead of the Browns' playoff game against the Texans at 4:30 p.m., the release said.

The remaining stations will come on at the same time or shortly after, according to the release.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown released the following statement about the agreement:

I was informed this afternoon that TEGNA and DIRECTV reached a deal to get the Browns game back on the air, ending the blackout that would have blocked some fans from watching Cleveland take on the Texans during today’s playoff game. Ohioans don’t care about contract disputes between TV executives – they want to be able to check the local weather, cheer on their favorite teams, and stay up to date on local news without disruption. I am glad the parties came to their senses and ended this in time for the Browns to beat the Texans.