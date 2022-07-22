DT Perrion Winfrey signed by Cleveland Browns

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns signed defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey from Oklahoma on Friday. He was selected by the Browns as the 108th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft and quickly became a fan favorite as his reaction video to getting drafted went viral (well, Cleveland viral.)

Last year, Perrion was named a second-team All-Big 12 Conference selection. He posted 23 tackles, 11 for loss with 5.5 sacks in 12 starts. He passed on playing in his team's bowl game to prep for this year's draft.

Before being drafted, Winfrey wore No. 8 with the Oklahoma Sooners. Before that, however, the defensive tackle had a go-to jersey number that came to have deep meaning for him. The number, 97, was the one he wore in high school and junior college.

That number donned the front and back of all of Winfrey's uniforms at Lake Park High School in Illinois as well as through his two seasons playing junior college ball at Iowa Western. The number was with Winfrey so long he even got it tattooed on his hands.

