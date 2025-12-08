Ethan Pocic's season comes to end after Achilles injury against Titans

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns' offensive line has been riddled with injuries all season long, and following Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, the team lost another pillar with center Ethan Pocic gone for the season.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Pocic remained down on the field after a play, in clear discomfort. Trainers came out to the field, and Pocic was quickly carted off and back to the locker room. He was ruled out with a calf injury.

It was feared after the game that Pocic had sustained a serious Achilles injury. Testing revealed an Achilles tear that will require surgery to repair, ending Pocic's season, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed on Monday.

Pocic has been playing under a three-year contract he signed with the Browns, which ends at the end of this season. With Pocic set to become a free agent in 2026, his future is now uncertain.

The Browns turned to Luke Wypler at center when Pocic went down with the injury and will continue leaning on him through the final four games of the season.

Cleveland's offensive line has been decimated by injuries throughout the year, with tackle Dawand Jones sustaining a season-ending knee injury in the Week 3 game against the Packers. Jack Conklin has been sidelined with a number of injuries this season, the latest, a concussion that kept him out of Sunday's game against the Titans. Guard Wyatt Teller was rotated in and out of the starting position against the 49ers for Teven Jenkins, but Teller missed the Titans game and is considered week-to-week with a calf injury.