Everything you need to know about Thursday's Browns game against the Broncos

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are playing in primetime Thursday against the Denver Broncos.

This is what you need to know.

Muni Lot

The Muni Lot opens to tailgaters at noon.

Per the City of Cleveland, the following rules are in effect for all Browns home games for this season:



No open pit fires

Propane grills only (No charcoal)

No alcohol

Saving spaces prohibited

You will be charged for all parking spaces that you occupy

No in and out privileges

All litter must be dispensed in trash containers

Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated

Crossing the shoreway is prohibited

No private latrines.

Lanes must remain clear of activity at all times

Weather

It looks like widespread rain and a few storms should roll in early Thursday and stick around through the afternoon.

By Thursday evening, most of the rain should start to push out.

But a few showers may linger, especially for the beginning of the Browns game.

It will be chilly and breezy with temps in the 50s falling during the game.

RELATED: Here's the forecast for Thursday night's Browns game against Denver

How to watch

The game will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network and Fox.

RELATED: Case Keenum will start for Browns against Broncos in place of Baker Mayfield