Everything you need to know about Thursday's Browns game against the Broncos

The Associated Press.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) warms up on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cardinals won 37-14. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Posted at 6:14 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 18:14:51-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are playing in primetime Thursday against the Denver Broncos.

This is what you need to know.

Muni Lot

The Muni Lot opens to tailgaters at noon.

Per the City of Cleveland, the following rules are in effect for all Browns home games for this season:

  • No open pit fires
  • Propane grills only (No charcoal)
  • No alcohol
  • Saving spaces prohibited
  • You will be charged for all parking spaces that you occupy
  • No in and out privileges
  • All litter must be dispensed in trash containers
  • Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated
  • Crossing the shoreway is prohibited
  • No private latrines.
  • Lanes must remain clear of activity at all times

Weather

It looks like widespread rain and a few storms should roll in early Thursday and stick around through the afternoon.

By Thursday evening, most of the rain should start to push out.

But a few showers may linger, especially for the beginning of the Browns game.

It will be chilly and breezy with temps in the 50s falling during the game.

RELATED: Here's the forecast for Thursday night's Browns game against Denver

How to watch

The game will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network and Fox.

RELATED: Case Keenum will start for Browns against Broncos in place of Baker Mayfield

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · W · Sat 8/14 · 7:00 PM at Jacksonville Jaguars (23-13)
WEEK 2 · W · Sun 8/22 · 1:00 PM vs. New York Giants (17-13)
WEEK 3 · W · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (19-10)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · L ·Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (29-33)

WEEK 2 · W · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (31-21)

WEEK 3 · W · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (26-6)

WEEK 4 · W · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (14-7)

WEEK 5 · L· Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (42-47)

WEEK 6 · Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (FOX)

WEEK 7 · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 8 · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (CBS)

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (FOX)

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

WEEK 15 · Dec. 18/19 · TBD Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)