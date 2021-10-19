Here's the forecast for Thursday night's Browns game against Denver

CLEVELAND — The Browns will be playing in primetime on Thursday in Cleveland, and the number one question on fans' minds (besides all of the injuries and who will be playing) is what will the weather be.

It looks like widespread rain and a few storms should roll in early Thursday and stick around through the afternoon.

By Thursday evening, most of the rain should start to push out.

But a few showers may linger, especially for the beginning of the Browns game.

It will be chilly and breezy with temps in the 50s falling during the game.

