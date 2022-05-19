Watch
Ex-NFL head coach Kitchens joins South Carolina as analyst

David Richard/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, then-Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens walks on the field during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland. Freddie Kitchens was fired after one stormy season as Browns coach. On Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, he'll get at shot at some personal payback. Kitchens will call plays for New York on Sunday night against Cleveland after Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
Posted at 10:03 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 22:03:11-04

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has joined South Carolina's staff as a senior analyst.

The Gamecocks announced Kitchens addition Wednesday.

Kitchens and Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer had worked together on the Mississippi State staff in the early 2000s under head coach Sylvester Croom.

Beamer did not specify what side of the ball Kitchens would work on, only that he would help the team in many ways.

Kitchens became Browns head coach in 2019 and went 6-10 in his only season there.

He has worked in the NFL the past 16 years.

