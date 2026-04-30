'Excited but worried.' Brook Park businesses brace for impacts of Browns Stadium move

BROOK PARK, Ohio — It’s the end of one era, and the start of a major new chapter in Northeast Ohio.

The Cleveland Browns and Haslam Sports Group are set to officially break ground Thursday evening on a new enclosed dome stadium in Brook Park.

It is a project expected to reshape the area's dynamics.

The $2.6 billion development marks a significant shift away from the team’s longtime Downtown Cleveland lakefront home.

The new stadium has a targeted opening date in 2029.

The official groundbreaking of the future stadium is scheduled for 5 p.m. with several high-profile leaders expected to attend, including Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and several Browns players.

The team’s current downtown lease is set to expire in 2028.

As excitement builds, business owners in Brook Park say they’re preparing for both opportunity and a bit of disruption.

“I think change is always good. Sometimes change is needed,” William Pecek, manager of Clutch Automotive, said.

Many who spoke with News 5 believe the stadium could bring a surge in customers — especially on game days.

"I look forward to Sundays when the games are on, and it's just jamming left and right and you’re non stop," Brittany Smith, Brook Park delivery driver, said.

At Brookgate Shopping Center, Javier Flores' Brookgate Barber Shop has been a community staple for the past several decades.

“We’ve been the only barbershop for 65–66 years,” Flores said.

He recently signed a new five-year lease to remain locked in place through the stadium’s anticipated opening.

While there's excitement, he admits there are concerns amongst small business owners

“It could drive us out with high rent. I like the idea, but it’s also a scary feeling,” Flores said.

Flores and others worry about rising property values, increased taxes, and outside investment that could potentially push out long-standing community-oriented businesses.

“You get a lot of people with the big bucks, and it could change up everything,” Flores said.

Supporters say the project could deliver a much-needed boost to locally owned businesses still recovering from the pandemic.

"I think it’s good for the area. I think it will bring more dollars to small businesses, locally owned mom and pop places that really need a push," Smith said.

Pecek sees the move as a win-win from car repairs—and the Browns' future.

He's eager for new clients and a clean slate.

“I can’t wait to get the Browns off the lake. Get rid of the curse," Pecek said.

The domed stadium is expected to open in time for the 2029 NFL season.

There is also growing speculation that the new venue could position Cleveland to host a future Super Bowl.

"It's very possible. It's happened in other cities who have been through this. Let's see!" Flores said.

For now, business owners like Flores say they’re watching closely — looking to extend hours once it opens, but cautiously optimistic about future proceedings.

"Long term, I’m excited. It’ll be a great thing. It’ll be a lot different over here. It won’t be quiet over here. The peace and quiet is long gone. But we are ready," Flores said.