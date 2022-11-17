Field conditions will need to be up to standards for Browns-Bills game, NFLPA says

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The union for NFL Players said it is also monitoring Sunday's forecast ahead of the Browns-Bills game.

The NFLPA released the following statement Thursday morning:

"We are monitoring the situation and will work with the league/teams to ensure that, if they play, the field and conditions are up to standard for competition."

Buffalo is expected to get several feet of snow ahead of the 1 p.m. kickoff.

The NFL released the following statement about the upcoming forecast:

“We continue to monitor the weather and have been in contact with both clubs. If anything changes we will let you know.”

The last time the Bills had a game moved due to snow was in 2014.

The team was scheduled to face the New York Jets at home, but the game was moved to Detroit.

