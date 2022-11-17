Watch Now
Field conditions will need to be up to standards for Browns-Bills game, NFLPA says

The Buffalo Bills are set to take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at Highmark Stadium. With a winter storm expected to impact parts of the region later this week, 7 Weather gives you a Wednesday morning gameday forecast update.
Posted at 10:15 AM, Nov 17, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The union for NFL Players said it is also monitoring Sunday's forecast ahead of the Browns-Bills game.

The NFLPA released the following statement Thursday morning:

"We are monitoring the situation and will work with the league/teams to ensure that, if they play, the field and conditions are up to standard for competition."

Buffalo is expected to get several feet of snow ahead of the 1 p.m. kickoff.

The NFL released the following statement about the upcoming forecast:

“We continue to monitor the weather and have been in contact with both clubs. If anything changes we will let you know.”

Before you hit the road Saturday or Sunday, check up on the latest forecasts.

The last time the Bills had a game moved due to snow was in 2014.

The team was scheduled to face the New York Jets at home, but the game was moved to Detroit.

