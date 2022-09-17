FirstEnergy Stadium rolls out new security devices to get fans into seats quicker & safer

CLEVELAND — The days of metal detectors at FirstEnergy Stadium are long gone with new Evolv Technology security devices, the equipment has a big task for a lot of folks.

Rather than the standard metal detectors, Evolv Technology speeds up the traditional process of standing inside of the frame and searching for metal.

The machines allow patrons to easily pass through without stopping once, as security will have tablets that update information in real-time to detect any foreign or unwanted object.

“This will let everybody come through while reducing that friction and reducing the time that it takes to find a piece of metal, phone or keys,” said Brandon Covert with Haslam Sports Group.

Covert said this system will cut down on time fans wait in line, instead of taking out your phone and other metal objects, the equipment knows exactly what it’s looking for.

“Only if you have something that needs further investigation our operators will get alerted and those fans will head to secondary screening, maybe take something out of their pocket and then loop through until they’re all clear,” said Covert.

Merdeces Benz Stadium in Atlanta is already using technology.

“Getting into the stadium is one of those things that we’re trying to improve,” said Covert. “Years ago the wait would be anywhere from 20 to 25 minutes if you came during crunch time which is right before kickoff."

Covert said about 90% of fans won’t even be stopped.

“Our team loves to have our fans in the stadium during intros when players are coming out onto the field and we need the fan support," said Covert.

