Flacco's future as Browns starting QB unclear after Week 4 loss

Joe Flacco’s status as the starter in Cleveland is tenuous.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski would not confirm Flacco’s status following the Browns’ 34-10 loss to Detroit Sunday afternoon.

“I understand the question, but that’s not our focus,” Stefanski said.

Flacco struggled for the third consecutive outing Sunday against the Lions, completing just 16 of 34 pass attempts for 184 yards and two costly interceptions. The 18-year NFL veteran also lost a fumble.

All told, the Lions scored 17 points directly off Flacco's turnovers.

With the game already decided late in the fourth quarter, Stefanski turned to rookie Dillon Gabriel to finish the game.

Gabriel was 0-for-1 on his lone drive.

When asked about his standing after the game, Flacco said it's not something he's too concerned about.

"Listen, it's one of those things, you can't think about it when you're a player. I know what I signed up for. You know that everybody's always being evaluated in this league," said Flacco. "It's disappointing to go out there and play like we did today. Other than that, I'm not really worried about all that."