Former Browns center JC Tretter announces retirement

Posted at 9:30 AM, Aug 25, 2022
CLEVELAND  — Former Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA president JC Tretter has announced that he plans on retiring from professional football.

Tretter was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2013.

He joined the Browns in 2017, where he started every game for the team.

Tretter helped the Browns lead the NFL in rushing average in 2021 with a 5.09 yards per rush mark, the highest average by a Browns team since 1966.

He was released by the team earlier this year. Some had speculated that he might return with his replacement, Nick Harris, out for the season with an injury, but that is no longer the case.

