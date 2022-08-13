Browns C Nick Harris likely to need knee surgery; would miss 2022 season

CLEVELAND — After being carted off the field in the first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday night, Browns center Nick Harris' season is in jeopardy, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Saturday afternoon.

Harris went down with a knee injury after the second play of the game. Trainers went onto the field to evaluate Harris and soon after called the cart to help take the center off the field. After heading to the locker room for further evaluation, Harris was ruled out for the remainder of a game.

On Saturday, after receiving the results of an MRI, the Browns determined Harris is likely to miss the season. The initial results showed that Harris will likely require surgery on his knee, which would then end his season.

"We're still gathering information though there, so I want to make sure that we have all the information before we come to that conclusion," Stefanski said.

Stefanski praised the efforts of Harris so far this training camp after he stepped into prepare for a starting role following the departure of veteran center JC Tretter, who is still a free agent.

"All these injuries stink, you don't like anybody to get injured. And Nick certainly is a guy who has been working so hard this offseason. So really hoping that it's not a season long thing," Stefanski said.

The Browns will continue awaiting more information on Harris' knee injury to determine if he will in fact miss the season and in the meantime, center Ethan Pocic will step in at the lead, as he did after Harris left the game with the injury.

Pocic was signed by the Browns in April after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks.

