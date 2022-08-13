Watch Now
Cleveland Browns C Nick Harris carted off the field due to a knee injury Friday vs Jacksonville

Ron Schwane | Associated Press
Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris walks off the field during the NFL football team's training camp, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.
Posted at 8:10 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 20:10:22-04

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris has been ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a knee injury and was carted off the field in Jacksonville.

The injury occurred on the second play of the game.

This is the first time Harris has seen game play since taking over the position as a starter.

