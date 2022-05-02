Former Browns coach Hue Jackson's tanking claims found unsubstantiated, independent review finds

CLEVELAND — An independent review found that former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson's claims that the team intentionally lost games in 2016 and 2017 were unsubstantiated, the NFL announced on Monday.

A Twitter account tied to Jackson claimed in February that the Browns paid bonuses for those leading the organization to tank in 2016 and 2017, following former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filing a lawsuit against the NFL, Dolphins, Broncos and Giants alleging discrimination in his interview processes and in his firing in January.

The NFL announced that after a 60-day review, independent investigators led by former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White "determined that none of the allegations could be substantiated."

Jackson initially agreed to meet with the investigators, but ultimately did not do so.

The league said Jimmy Haslam was interviewed, as well as other current and former members of the organization.

The Browns released the following statement on the NFL's findings:

“We appreciate the independent investigation led by Mary Jo White and the Debevoise team which brings closure to these allegations that Hue Jackson publicly recanted shortly after they were made and that we’ve known all along are categorically false. As we’ve previously stated, we welcomed this investigation because the integrity of our game is something that should not be taken lightly and an independent review was crucial in bringing a conclusion to this matter.”

