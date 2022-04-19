NFL investigating Browns after claims of tanking in 2016, 2017, according to reports

CLEVELAND — The NFL is investigating the Browns for allegedly tanking in 2016 and 2017, reports Tom Withers with the Associated Press. The league has spoken to the team and said it has cooperated fully, the Cleveland AP sports reporter wrote on Twitter.

Sports Illustrated is also reporting that there is an investigation.

In a statement made to News 5's media partners at the Akron Beacon Journal, the Browns say they welcome the investigation.

News 5 has reached out to the Browns for comment.

A Twitter account tied to former Browns coach Hue Jackson claimed in February that the Browns paid bonuses for those leading the organization to tank in 2016 and 2017, following former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filing a lawsuit against the NFL, Dolphins, Broncos and Giants alleging discrimination in his interview processes and in his firing in January.

The Browns refuted Jackson's claims, calling them "completely fabricated" and "categorically false."

Jackson later appeared on ESPN where he walked back his allegations and said that the team never explicitly paid him to lose games, but, rather, didn't fire him after two losing seasons when he believes they should have, which he believes was an incentive to lose.

