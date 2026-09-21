Former Browns GM Ernie Accorsi dies at 84

Longtime NFL executive Ernie Accorsi, who served as the Cleveland Browns' general manager for seven seasons, died on Saturday at the age of 84.

The New York Giants, who Accorsi helped construct to win two Super Bowls, announced his death on Sunday, saying that he passed surrounded by his family.

Accorsi was the Browns' general manager from 1985 to 1992 and was responsible for the team acquiring legendary quarterback Bernie Kosar in the 1985 supplemental draft. During Accorsi's time with the Browns, the team made five playoff appearances and made it to the AFC Championship Game three times before he resigned in 1992.

Two years later, Accorsi joined the Giants as the assistant to the general manager, George Young. Four years later, Accorsi took over as the Giants' general manager, where we went on to draft Eli Manning, who led the Giants to two Super Bowl victories.

Accorsi retired in 2006 and went on to hold consultant roles around the NFL for more than a decade after.

The Browns shared their condolences on Sunday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of Ernie Accorsi, who helped lead the construction of our unforgettable teams from the 80s as General Manager," the team shared on social media.