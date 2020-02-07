Menu

Former Browns mascot Swagger dies unexpectedly at the age of 6

Posted: 4:20 PM, Feb 07, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-07 19:42:05-05
The beloved former Cleveland Browns mascot Swagger died unexpectedly Friday afternoon, according to his owner Justin McLaughlin.
The six-year-old bull mastiff had apparently been dealing with cancer over the past year. On Friday, he suffered a stroke and died as a result, McLaughlin said.

Swagger retired in the middle of last season, handing over his mascot duties to his son, SJ. He has joined the Browns in 2014 and lead the team’s run through the tunnel before every home game.

“We will always remember him as the most loving dog we have ever encountered. His love was felt by thousands of people literally all over the world!!!” McLaughlin wrote on Facebook.

