Glen Cook talks Browns with News 5 ahead of 1st preseason game

Glenn Cook, assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel of the Cleveland Browns, sat down with Jon Doss and Aditi Kinkhabwala to talk all things Browns ahead of the first preseason game.
Glenn Cook, assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel for the Cleveland Browns, sat down with News 5's Jon Doss and Aditi Kinkhabwala to talk all things Browns ahead of the first preseason game Friday in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers.

Cook discussed the work done between drafting and development, as well as evaluating players who are looking to join the team.

